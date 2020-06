Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful single-story FRONT house that offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Laminate floors and recessed lights throughout with a lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your private covered patio ideal for entertaining guests or BBQ. Washer and dryer hook ups outside and lots of fruit trees in the front yard. 2 Tandem driveway parking available. Centrally located near freeways, shops and entertainment. Stop by and make it yours today! *No Pets*