All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8820 Jumilla Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8820 Jumilla Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:07 AM

8820 Jumilla Avenue

8820 Jumilla Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8820 Jumilla Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Winnetka

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great Northridge 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, freshly painted inside and outside. Big size kitchen with granite counter tops and original hardwood laminated flooring. Light, bright and spacious floor plan. Fireplace in the living room with sliding door face the backyard with green trees and roses. Huge eating is in the kitchen or could be used as a family room with extra bonus room next to the garage, which could be used as an office or for entertaining & game room. Detached garage entrance from the Alley. Less 2 miles close to CSUN and less a mile from Northridge Shopping Mall, Shopping ,Restaurants and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Jumilla Avenue have any available units?
8820 Jumilla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 Jumilla Avenue have?
Some of 8820 Jumilla Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Jumilla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Jumilla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Jumilla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8820 Jumilla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8820 Jumilla Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8820 Jumilla Avenue offers parking.
Does 8820 Jumilla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Jumilla Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Jumilla Avenue have a pool?
No, 8820 Jumilla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Jumilla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8820 Jumilla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Jumilla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Jumilla Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College