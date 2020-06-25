8820 Jumilla Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace game room

Great Northridge 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, freshly painted inside and outside. Big size kitchen with granite counter tops and original hardwood laminated flooring. Light, bright and spacious floor plan. Fireplace in the living room with sliding door face the backyard with green trees and roses. Huge eating is in the kitchen or could be used as a family room with extra bonus room next to the garage, which could be used as an office or for entertaining & game room. Detached garage entrance from the Alley. Less 2 miles close to CSUN and less a mile from Northridge Shopping Mall, Shopping ,Restaurants and much more!