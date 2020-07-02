All apartments in Los Angeles
8810 Hanna Avenue
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

8810 Hanna Avenue

8810 Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8810 Hanna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Master bedroom rented out in house with pool - Property Id: 175269

Master bedroom w/ ensuite bath and spacious closet rented out in our amazing 2-story house in a prime area in West Hills.

This home features 5 large bedrooms, one on the ground floors, and 3 full bathrooms! Home will be shared with other young professionals Large kitchen with breakfast bar that looks over the beautiful pool area in the backyard.

Amenities include;

- Washer/Dryer in house
- Garage parking (1 vehicle)
- Spacious kitchen, with breakfast bar, that looks over the beautiful pool area.
- HEATED pool with amazing view of the valley
- Large backyard patio
- Backyard patio with lounge seating
- Beautiful wood floors throughout the home. Amazing view of the entire valley!

and more!! Must see to appreciate!! Contact for showing!!

Your share will be $1,450/ month + utilities. Utilities are splitted equally between all tenants and are due bi-monthly. Room is available starting ASAP.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175269p
Property Id 175269

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5302158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Hanna Avenue have any available units?
8810 Hanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Hanna Avenue have?
Some of 8810 Hanna Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Hanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Hanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Hanna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8810 Hanna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8810 Hanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8810 Hanna Avenue offers parking.
Does 8810 Hanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 Hanna Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Hanna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8810 Hanna Avenue has a pool.
Does 8810 Hanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8810 Hanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Hanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8810 Hanna Avenue has units with dishwashers.

