8810 Hanna Avenue

Amenities
Master bedroom rented out in house with pool - Property Id: 175269
Master bedroom w/ ensuite bath and spacious closet rented out in our amazing 2-story house in a prime area in West Hills.
This home features 5 large bedrooms, one on the ground floors, and 3 full bathrooms! Home will be shared with other young professionals Large kitchen with breakfast bar that looks over the beautiful pool area in the backyard.
Amenities include;
- Washer/Dryer in house
- Garage parking (1 vehicle)
- Spacious kitchen, with breakfast bar, that looks over the beautiful pool area.
- HEATED pool with amazing view of the valley
- Large backyard patio
- Backyard patio with lounge seating
- Beautiful wood floors throughout the home. Amazing view of the entire valley!
and more!! Must see to appreciate!! Contact for showing!!
Your share will be $1,450/ month + utilities. Utilities are splitted equally between all tenants and are due bi-monthly. Room is available starting ASAP.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175269p
Property Id 175269
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5302158)