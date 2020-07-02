8810 Hanna Avenue

Amenities

Master bedroom rented out in house with pool - Property Id: 175269



Master bedroom w/ ensuite bath and spacious closet rented out in our amazing 2-story house in a prime area in West Hills.



This home features 5 large bedrooms, one on the ground floors, and 3 full bathrooms! Home will be shared with other young professionals Large kitchen with breakfast bar that looks over the beautiful pool area in the backyard.



Amenities include;



- Washer/Dryer in house

- Garage parking (1 vehicle)

- Spacious kitchen, with breakfast bar, that looks over the beautiful pool area.

- HEATED pool with amazing view of the valley

- Large backyard patio

- Backyard patio with lounge seating

- Beautiful wood floors throughout the home. Amazing view of the entire valley!



and more!! Must see to appreciate!! Contact for showing!!



Your share will be $1,450/ month + utilities. Utilities are splitted equally between all tenants and are due bi-monthly. Room is available starting ASAP.

No Pets Allowed



