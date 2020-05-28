Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8800 Cedros Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8800 Cedros Ave.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8800 Cedros Ave.
8800 Cedros Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8800 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Spacious Upper Apt - Property Id: 153372
Bright Spacious Upper Unit
Tiled throughout
Fridge & Stove & Dishwasher
Building has a pool
Wall unit AC
Secured Parking
One year lease
Water & Trash Paid
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153372p
Property Id 153372
(RLNE5131612)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8800 Cedros Ave. have any available units?
8800 Cedros Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8800 Cedros Ave. have?
Some of 8800 Cedros Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8800 Cedros Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Cedros Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Cedros Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 Cedros Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8800 Cedros Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Cedros Ave. offers parking.
Does 8800 Cedros Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Cedros Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Cedros Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 8800 Cedros Ave. has a pool.
Does 8800 Cedros Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8800 Cedros Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Cedros Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 Cedros Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College