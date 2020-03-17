877 W Santa Cruz Street

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom + 2.0 Bath , ** VIEW ** / PRIVATE TANDEM **2** Car Garage with roll up door/remote controlled / Partially Remodeled - , , NO Carpet, ALL Laminate Floor in entire unit, Updated Kitchen, SECOND Level Entrance, built in 1987, with partial view of the port and city, Dinning Area/Living room, Fire Place. On site (coin Operated) Laundry room , (No W/D hookup inside the unit). - Available Immediately/ Applications Due immediately - Call for an appointment. Please NO PETS (Pictures will be updated on 11/23/18)