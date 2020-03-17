All apartments in Los Angeles
877 W Santa Cruz Street
877 W Santa Cruz Street

877 West Santa Cruz Street · No Longer Available
Location

877 West Santa Cruz Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 Bedroom + 2.0 Bath , ** VIEW ** / PRIVATE TANDEM **2** Car Garage with roll up door/remote controlled / Partially Remodeled - , , NO Carpet, ALL Laminate Floor in entire unit, Updated Kitchen, SECOND Level Entrance, built in 1987, with partial view of the port and city, Dinning Area/Living room, Fire Place. On site (coin Operated) Laundry room , (No W/D hookup inside the unit). - Available Immediately/ Applications Due immediately - Call for an appointment. Please NO PETS (Pictures will be updated on 11/23/18)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 W Santa Cruz Street have any available units?
877 W Santa Cruz Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 W Santa Cruz Street have?
Some of 877 W Santa Cruz Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 W Santa Cruz Street currently offering any rent specials?
877 W Santa Cruz Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 W Santa Cruz Street pet-friendly?
No, 877 W Santa Cruz Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 877 W Santa Cruz Street offer parking?
Yes, 877 W Santa Cruz Street does offer parking.
Does 877 W Santa Cruz Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 W Santa Cruz Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 W Santa Cruz Street have a pool?
No, 877 W Santa Cruz Street does not have a pool.
Does 877 W Santa Cruz Street have accessible units?
No, 877 W Santa Cruz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 877 W Santa Cruz Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 W Santa Cruz Street does not have units with dishwashers.
