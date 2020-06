Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym game room playground pool bbq/grill lobby

Metropolis Residential tower II high rise condo. Located in the 17th floor with spectacular downtown city lights view. Residents will be enjoy 24 hours lobby security services, resort like pool and BBQ area, fitness center, game room, playground and dog park offers by Metropolis. Hotel Indigo is right next to the building. If you have friends and family come to visit you, they will be able to walk to meet with you. Easy access to the 110, 101, and 5 fwy.