Los Angeles, CA
8740 1/2 Venice Blvd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

8740 1/2 Venice Blvd

8740 1/2 Venice Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8740 1/2 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CULVER LOFTS - Property Id: 275505

New Culver City Studio with private entrance & private garage with EVC charger. Contemporary design with high ceilings and polished concrete floors. Large kitchen with new appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit with plenty of storage. Patio with BBQ hook up. Walk to Culver City Expo line station and downtown Culver City restaurants. Adjacent to Helms Bakery, & Culver City Arts District, The Platform & Ivy Station. Walk to New Apple, Amazon & Sony entertainment buildings. No need for a car. Its all on your doorstep.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275505
Property Id 275505

(RLNE5763484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd have any available units?
8740 1/2 Venice Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd have?
Some of 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8740 1/2 Venice Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd offers parking.
Does 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd have a pool?
No, 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8740 1/2 Venice Blvd has units with dishwashers.

