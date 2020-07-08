8740 1/2 Venice Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

CULVER LOFTS - Property Id: 275505



New Culver City Studio with private entrance & private garage with EVC charger. Contemporary design with high ceilings and polished concrete floors. Large kitchen with new appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit with plenty of storage. Patio with BBQ hook up. Walk to Culver City Expo line station and downtown Culver City restaurants. Adjacent to Helms Bakery, & Culver City Arts District, The Platform & Ivy Station. Walk to New Apple, Amazon & Sony entertainment buildings. No need for a car. Its all on your doorstep.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275505

Property Id 275505



(RLNE5763484)