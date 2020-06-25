All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE

8721 Sunset Plaza Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8721 Sunset Plaza Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This breathtaking two story, 5 bedroom + 4 bath home is situated on a private col-de-sac in desirable Hollywood Hills area. Enter through a beautiful foyer with tastefully appointed details, chandelier and high ceilings. Natural light fills the first floor with floor to ceiling windows. Formal dining area leads to Chef's kitchen with all the amenities: Stainless steel range stove with dual ovens, Spanish backsplash and stone countertops. Maid's en-suite quarters, den/game room are also on this level. Staircase leads to 4 bedrooms and a large bright loft area. To die for Master en-suite offers a private balcony with city views and a custom built walk in closet. Master bathroom boasts a jacuzzi tun with Spanish tiled shower. Entertainer's backyard features a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing sitting area with outdoor fireplace. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this magnificent home perfectly located near Beverly Hills, Sunset Strip Plaza, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE have any available units?
8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE have?
Some of 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE offers parking.
Does 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE has a pool.
Does 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
