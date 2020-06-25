8721 West SUNSET PLAZA TERRACE

Amenities

This breathtaking two story, 5 bedroom + 4 bath home is situated on a private col-de-sac in desirable Hollywood Hills area. Enter through a beautiful foyer with tastefully appointed details, chandelier and high ceilings. Natural light fills the first floor with floor to ceiling windows. Formal dining area leads to Chef's kitchen with all the amenities: Stainless steel range stove with dual ovens, Spanish backsplash and stone countertops. Maid's en-suite quarters, den/game room are also on this level. Staircase leads to 4 bedrooms and a large bright loft area. To die for Master en-suite offers a private balcony with city views and a custom built walk in closet. Master bathroom boasts a jacuzzi tun with Spanish tiled shower. Entertainer's backyard features a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing sitting area with outdoor fireplace. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this magnificent home perfectly located near Beverly Hills, Sunset Strip Plaza, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.