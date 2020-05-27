8720 West Olympic Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Top Floor Corner Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen + Large 2BR/2BA w/ Central AC in Prime Beverly Hills Area! Tons of natural light and a wall of windows! Nearly 1100 SF! Amazing location right off of Robertson and Olympic Blvd. Beverly Hills Adjacent. Comes with 1 dedicated on-site parking space. Washer Dryer On-site. Pet friendly building. Get anywhere in LA within 25 min location! Super prime location if re-locating from SF, OC, NYC, Boston, Denver, Seattle, Portland, DC, or any large metro. Be in the middle of the action.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for more immediate response)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8720-w-olympic-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90035-usa-unit-8/c1e37efd-666c-4480-8d5f-7cdb44fa6754



(RLNE5147183)