Los Angeles, CA
8720 West Olympic Boulevard
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

8720 West Olympic Boulevard

8720 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8720 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Top Floor Corner Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen + Large 2BR/2BA w/ Central AC in Prime Beverly Hills Area! Tons of natural light and a wall of windows! Nearly 1100 SF! Amazing location right off of Robertson and Olympic Blvd. Beverly Hills Adjacent. Comes with 1 dedicated on-site parking space. Washer Dryer On-site. Pet friendly building. Get anywhere in LA within 25 min location! Super prime location if re-locating from SF, OC, NYC, Boston, Denver, Seattle, Portland, DC, or any large metro. Be in the middle of the action.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for more immediate response)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8720-w-olympic-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90035-usa-unit-8/c1e37efd-666c-4480-8d5f-7cdb44fa6754

(RLNE5147183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 West Olympic Boulevard have any available units?
8720 West Olympic Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8720 West Olympic Boulevard have?
Some of 8720 West Olympic Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 West Olympic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8720 West Olympic Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 West Olympic Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 West Olympic Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8720 West Olympic Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8720 West Olympic Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8720 West Olympic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8720 West Olympic Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 West Olympic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8720 West Olympic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8720 West Olympic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8720 West Olympic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 West Olympic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8720 West Olympic Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
