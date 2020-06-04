8638 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Contemporary home, updated and expanded with Head-On City Views! The main floor features an open floor plan, a chef's kitchen w/ Miele stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and Ceaser stone counters that open to a living room and dining room all looking out to panoramic views. Fleetwood doors give an indoor/ outdoor feel. The 2nd level offers a generous master suite w/ views, wraparound deck, fireplace & spa-like bath. There are 2 additional bedroom suites, powder room and laundry that complete this home.