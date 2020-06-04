All apartments in Los Angeles
8638 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

8638 FRANKLIN Avenue

8638 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8638 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Contemporary home, updated and expanded with Head-On City Views! The main floor features an open floor plan, a chef's kitchen w/ Miele stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and Ceaser stone counters that open to a living room and dining room all looking out to panoramic views. Fleetwood doors give an indoor/ outdoor feel. The 2nd level offers a generous master suite w/ views, wraparound deck, fireplace & spa-like bath. There are 2 additional bedroom suites, powder room and laundry that complete this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
8638 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8638 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8638 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
