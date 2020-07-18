8636 ALLENWOOD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

This private compound has been re-designed for a modern lifestyle. The sun filled expansive open floor plan features soaring wood beam vaulted ceilings, bamboo floors & sliding walls of glass in almost every room. The house provides a seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the tranquil exterior spaces. The spectacular living room has an original wood burning fireplace & built-in cocktail bar w/ wine refrigerator that is perfect for entertaining. The house has a gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ professional Viking stainless steel appliances which opens to the media/family room w/ Terrazzo floors and modular electronic skylights w/ roller shades. The luxurious master suite offers high wood beamed ceilings, a sitting area, walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom w/ dual sinks & soaking tub. Two spacious bedrooms offer direct access to the yard and built in closets. Conveniently located and walking distance to hiking trails.