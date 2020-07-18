8636 ALLENWOOD Road

Amenities
This private compound has been re-designed for a modern lifestyle. The sun filled expansive open floor plan features soaring wood beam vaulted ceilings, bamboo floors & sliding walls of glass in almost every room. The house provides a seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the tranquil exterior spaces. The spectacular living room has an original wood burning fireplace & built-in cocktail bar w/ wine refrigerator that is perfect for entertaining. The house has a gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ professional Viking stainless steel appliances which opens to the media/family room w/ Terrazzo floors and modular electronic skylights w/ roller shades. The luxurious master suite offers high wood beamed ceilings, a sitting area, walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom w/ dual sinks & soaking tub. Two spacious bedrooms offer direct access to the yard and built in closets. Conveniently located and walking distance to hiking trails.