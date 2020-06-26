All apartments in Los Angeles
8635 FALMOUTH Avenue

8635 Falmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8635 Falmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Wonderful and spacious 1+1 condo in the heart of Playa Del Rey. Charming end unit with a great flowing floor plan and nice size balcony. Beautiful rich wood laminate flooring, smooth ceilings, gorgeous cozy fireplace and tons of closet space throughout! Updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops, chrome fixtures & eye catching backsplash, you will love cooking in this kitchen. Bathroom features a large vanity area. Common areas have recently been remodeled and are beautiful. Well maintained building and wonderful neighborhood. Secured lobby entrance, pool and small gym. Enjoy the convenience of easy access to the pacific ocean, many nearby amenities and LAX. 1 parking spot #8 but there is a 2nd spot available for $50 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue have any available units?
8635 FALMOUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue have?
Some of 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8635 FALMOUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8635 FALMOUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

