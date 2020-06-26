8635 FALMOUTH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool lobby

Wonderful and spacious 1+1 condo in the heart of Playa Del Rey. Charming end unit with a great flowing floor plan and nice size balcony. Beautiful rich wood laminate flooring, smooth ceilings, gorgeous cozy fireplace and tons of closet space throughout! Updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops, chrome fixtures & eye catching backsplash, you will love cooking in this kitchen. Bathroom features a large vanity area. Common areas have recently been remodeled and are beautiful. Well maintained building and wonderful neighborhood. Secured lobby entrance, pool and small gym. Enjoy the convenience of easy access to the pacific ocean, many nearby amenities and LAX. 1 parking spot #8 but there is a 2nd spot available for $50 a month.