in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit 601 Available 07/20/20 Large 2+2.5 Townhome - Close to Beaches & LAX - Property Id: 316366



Corner Unit in a private gated community in the Westchester area.

The open floor plan is great for entertaining guests.

There is a great corner balcony off the dining area large enough to place a bbq grill and patio furniture.



Bedrooms:

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with a private full bathroom and 2 vanities.



The guest bedroom also has its own private bathroom and a large closet.



Main Floor:

Open floor plan from Kitchen to living room and dining room area.

A large laundry room includes side by side laundry. Kitchen has a brand new stove, range microwave oven, stainless steel appliances and granite counters throughout.



There is a two car side by side attached private garage with bonus additional storage space.



New Hardwood Floors throughout main living room & Kitchen

Windows all have upgraded plantation shutters and are double pane.



Nearby:

5 min drive to several beaches

5 min drive to airport

Playa Del Rey

Three Weavers Brewery

Tortugo Brewery

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8620-belford-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-601/316366

