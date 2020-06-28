All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

8601 Sunland Blvd #42

8601 Sunland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8601 Sunland Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 1,333 sq ft, 3-bed 2-bath townhouse available now! - Enjoy a variety of upgrades and amenities with this exceptional 1,333 sq ft, 3-bed, 1.75-bath townhouse. Its nestled in a private gated community with easy access to Burbank Airport, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, and the 5 freeway; it is perfect for those looking for a nice and quiet place to live in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.

Featuring one of the largest floor plans in the community, this spacious 2-story townhome is equipped with central air conditioning and heating for comfort year-round, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, dual-pane windows, and laminate floors that run throughout the property.

The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, and a gas oven and stove.. A reverse osmosis water filtration system is included, with plenty of storage space. The spacious living room and dining room on the first floor ensure that you have the best opportunity to entertain your guests. Plus the dining room has access to one of the largest private outdoor patios in the community. The half-bath powder room is conveniently located downstairs for your guests.

The second floor features three (3) bedrooms and a full bathroom. The spacious master bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan and features high ceilings. Two (2) sets of mirrored closet doors reveal an expansive closet. Another walk-in closet in the master bedroom provides ample room for storage.

The second bedroom and third bedrooms are each equipped with ceiling fans. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet. The full bath in the upstairs hallway is well appointed with a mirrored vanity and decorative shower door. A long cabinet provides shelving and additional storage space just at the top of the stairs.

Additional amenities include in-unit laundry hookups, attached 2-car garage with built-in shelving for even more storage opportunities, as well as a community swimming pool.

Cats and dogs allowed. Additional fees apply.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3x monthly rent, and full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) are required on all adults over 18.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

If you're a rental property owner and need help finding tenants, handling difficult evictions, or looking for cost-effective maintenance, please call us today at 818-233-8789.

(RLNE5121857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 have any available units?
8601 Sunland Blvd #42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 have?
Some of 8601 Sunland Blvd #42's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Sunland Blvd #42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 offers parking.
Does 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 have a pool?
Yes, 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 has a pool.
Does 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 have accessible units?
No, 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Sunland Blvd #42 does not have units with dishwashers.
