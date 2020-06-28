8601 Sunland Blvd #42

Amenities

Large 1,333 sq ft, 3-bed 2-bath townhouse available now! - Enjoy a variety of upgrades and amenities with this exceptional 1,333 sq ft, 3-bed, 1.75-bath townhouse. Its nestled in a private gated community with easy access to Burbank Airport, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, and the 5 freeway; it is perfect for those looking for a nice and quiet place to live in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.



Featuring one of the largest floor plans in the community, this spacious 2-story townhome is equipped with central air conditioning and heating for comfort year-round, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, dual-pane windows, and laminate floors that run throughout the property.



The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, and a gas oven and stove.. A reverse osmosis water filtration system is included, with plenty of storage space. The spacious living room and dining room on the first floor ensure that you have the best opportunity to entertain your guests. Plus the dining room has access to one of the largest private outdoor patios in the community. The half-bath powder room is conveniently located downstairs for your guests.



The second floor features three (3) bedrooms and a full bathroom. The spacious master bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan and features high ceilings. Two (2) sets of mirrored closet doors reveal an expansive closet. Another walk-in closet in the master bedroom provides ample room for storage.



The second bedroom and third bedrooms are each equipped with ceiling fans. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet. The full bath in the upstairs hallway is well appointed with a mirrored vanity and decorative shower door. A long cabinet provides shelving and additional storage space just at the top of the stairs.



Additional amenities include in-unit laundry hookups, attached 2-car garage with built-in shelving for even more storage opportunities, as well as a community swimming pool.



Cats and dogs allowed. Additional fees apply.



Tenant pays for all utilities.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3x monthly rent, and full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) are required on all adults over 18.



Real Property Management Vision

DRE# 02048110



