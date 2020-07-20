All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

860 HAVERFORD Avenue

860 Haverford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

860 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Luxury 2 bdrm, 2 bthrm condo located in the heart of Palisades Village. Beautiful Spanish style bldg with courtyard inclusive of fountain & palm trees. Located in prime location just 1/2 block from Gelson's and walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and movie theater in the new Caruso Palisades Village. Spacious open floor plan includes hardwood floors throughout, balcony off of dining room, and welcoming living room with decorative fireplace. Kitchen includes granite countertops, new appliances and breakfast nook/bonus room. Master suite has a walk in closet and large bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit and 2 tandem parking spaces included in lease. Close to beach, hiking trails & parks - come enjoy all the Palisades has to offer. First showings to be Friday May 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 HAVERFORD Avenue have any available units?
860 HAVERFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 HAVERFORD Avenue have?
Some of 860 HAVERFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 HAVERFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
860 HAVERFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 HAVERFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 860 HAVERFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 860 HAVERFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 860 HAVERFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 860 HAVERFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 HAVERFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 HAVERFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 860 HAVERFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 860 HAVERFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 860 HAVERFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 860 HAVERFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 HAVERFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
