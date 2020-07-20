860 HAVERFORD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage media room

Luxury 2 bdrm, 2 bthrm condo located in the heart of Palisades Village. Beautiful Spanish style bldg with courtyard inclusive of fountain & palm trees. Located in prime location just 1/2 block from Gelson's and walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and movie theater in the new Caruso Palisades Village. Spacious open floor plan includes hardwood floors throughout, balcony off of dining room, and welcoming living room with decorative fireplace. Kitchen includes granite countertops, new appliances and breakfast nook/bonus room. Master suite has a walk in closet and large bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit and 2 tandem parking spaces included in lease. Close to beach, hiking trails & parks - come enjoy all the Palisades has to offer. First showings to be Friday May 17th.