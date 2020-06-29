8575 Pickford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking e-payments

Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large living area, Private patio area, Equipped with Air Conditioning, 2 care parking w/ storage space.



Close too Within 2 miles from Expo Line, Within 2 miles from Beverly Hills, 1 mile from the Beverly Center, 2 miles from the Grove, Within 10 miles from Downtown LA, Within 10 miles from the Santa Monica Pier, Within 2 miles from the 10 Fwy, 5 miles from 101 fwy.