Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

8575 Pickford St

8575 Pickford Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-03 · Avail. now

$2,549

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8575 Pickford St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large living area, Private patio area, Equipped with Air Conditioning, 2 care parking w/ storage space.

Close too Within 2 miles from Expo Line, Within 2 miles from Beverly Hills, 1 mile from the Beverly Center, 2 miles from the Grove, Within 10 miles from Downtown LA, Within 10 miles from the Santa Monica Pier, Within 2 miles from the 10 Fwy, 5 miles from 101 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8575 Pickford St have any available units?
8575 Pickford St has a unit available for $2,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8575 Pickford St have?
Some of 8575 Pickford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8575 Pickford St currently offering any rent specials?
8575 Pickford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8575 Pickford St pet-friendly?
No, 8575 Pickford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8575 Pickford St offer parking?
Yes, 8575 Pickford St offers parking.
Does 8575 Pickford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8575 Pickford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8575 Pickford St have a pool?
No, 8575 Pickford St does not have a pool.
Does 8575 Pickford St have accessible units?
No, 8575 Pickford St does not have accessible units.
Does 8575 Pickford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8575 Pickford St does not have units with dishwashers.
