Los Angeles, CA
8551 N Walnut Way
Last updated November 30 2019 at 6:31 PM

8551 N Walnut Way

8551 N Walnut Way · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
West Hills
Pet Friendly Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

8551 N Walnut Way, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family residence located in the heart of West Hills. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and a 2 car garage. This two story home has a very open floor plan with a large kitchen and stainless steel appliances including a cook-top, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Located in an exclusively private location, this community will feature a 13,000 sqft landscaped park as well as private parking. This home includes beautiful upgraded cabinetry, exquisite granite counter tops, flooring, and electrical upgrades. Front-yard and side-yard landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8551 N Walnut Way have any available units?
8551 N Walnut Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8551 N Walnut Way have?
Some of 8551 N Walnut Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8551 N Walnut Way currently offering any rent specials?
8551 N Walnut Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8551 N Walnut Way pet-friendly?
No, 8551 N Walnut Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8551 N Walnut Way offer parking?
Yes, 8551 N Walnut Way offers parking.
Does 8551 N Walnut Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8551 N Walnut Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8551 N Walnut Way have a pool?
No, 8551 N Walnut Way does not have a pool.
Does 8551 N Walnut Way have accessible units?
No, 8551 N Walnut Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8551 N Walnut Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8551 N Walnut Way has units with dishwashers.
