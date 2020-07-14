8551 N Walnut Way

Amenities

Beautiful single family residence located in the heart of West Hills. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and a 2 car garage. This two story home has a very open floor plan with a large kitchen and stainless steel appliances including a cook-top, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Located in an exclusively private location, this community will feature a 13,000 sqft landscaped park as well as private parking. This home includes beautiful upgraded cabinetry, exquisite granite counter tops, flooring, and electrical upgrades. Front-yard and side-yard landscaping included.