8544 Franklin Avenue

Explosive jetliner views from Downtown to the ocean in almost every room of this beautiful modern home. Located just above

Sunset Blvd, this private & tranquil 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom features an open floor plan with 13-ft ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling glass invites stunning views into the family room w/ fireplace, spacious dining room & gourmet kitchen-each surrounded by the wrap around deck & finished creating a true entertainer's dream home. Lounge on the spectacular roof top deck with the city at your feet. Downstairs includes master suite with sitting

room, walk-in closet, spa bathroom & separate office/den. Exit outside to find a secluded spa to enjoy the amazing sunsets & private veranda. Also

included a 2-car garage, large laundry room, tons storage space! In close proximity to the amazing nightlife of West Hollywood !