8540 RIDPATH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Excellent Laurel Canyon Location! Price includes Gas, Water, Power, Sewer & Trash. This one bedroom + bonus office/miscelaneous space has dark wood floors, wood-beamed ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, central ac & heat, and small front patio & yard. There is no laundry; Laurel Canyon Cleaners is right down the street and offers great fluff and fold service. Never do laundry again! Tenant's to get renters insurance. House is set up like a duplex. Very cool Landlord. Tenant pays own cable/internet if desired. Excellent location with easy access to both the city side and the Valley side. Agents: Please read private remarks.