Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:36 AM

8540 RIDPATH Drive

8540 Ridpath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8540 Ridpath Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Excellent Laurel Canyon Location! Price includes Gas, Water, Power, Sewer & Trash. This one bedroom + bonus office/miscelaneous space has dark wood floors, wood-beamed ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, central ac & heat, and small front patio & yard. There is no laundry; Laurel Canyon Cleaners is right down the street and offers great fluff and fold service. Never do laundry again! Tenant's to get renters insurance. House is set up like a duplex. Very cool Landlord. Tenant pays own cable/internet if desired. Excellent location with easy access to both the city side and the Valley side. Agents: Please read private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 RIDPATH Drive have any available units?
8540 RIDPATH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8540 RIDPATH Drive have?
Some of 8540 RIDPATH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 RIDPATH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8540 RIDPATH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 RIDPATH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8540 RIDPATH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8540 RIDPATH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8540 RIDPATH Drive offers parking.
Does 8540 RIDPATH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8540 RIDPATH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 RIDPATH Drive have a pool?
No, 8540 RIDPATH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8540 RIDPATH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8540 RIDPATH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 RIDPATH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8540 RIDPATH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
