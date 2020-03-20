8537 ST CASHIO

Amenities
This charming quadruplex has a rare vacancy on the bottom floor in the back of the building, is pet friendly and comes with a private 1-car garage w/ remote control. The available unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with two entrances and is located on a peaceful street a few blocks walk to shopping and restaurants. This spacious unit has hardwood floors throughout complete with newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and air conditioning. In-unit laundry room complete with stack-able washer/dryer. The kitchen has plenty of granite counter tops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Both kitchen and bathroom are tiled. Small pets permitted with a $500 deposit per pet. Sq footage is approximate and unverified. Prior to occupancy, unit can be painted off white at tenant's request. Do NOT Disturb tenants or go direct.