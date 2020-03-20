All apartments in Los Angeles
8537 ST CASHIO

8537 Cashio Street · No Longer Available
Location

8537 Cashio Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming quadruplex has a rare vacancy on the bottom floor in the back of the building, is pet friendly and comes with a private 1-car garage w/ remote control. The available unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with two entrances and is located on a peaceful street a few blocks walk to shopping and restaurants. This spacious unit has hardwood floors throughout complete with newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and air conditioning. In-unit laundry room complete with stack-able washer/dryer. The kitchen has plenty of granite counter tops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Both kitchen and bathroom are tiled. Small pets permitted with a $500 deposit per pet. Sq footage is approximate and unverified. Prior to occupancy, unit can be painted off white at tenant's request. Do NOT Disturb tenants or go direct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 ST CASHIO have any available units?
8537 ST CASHIO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8537 ST CASHIO have?
Some of 8537 ST CASHIO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8537 ST CASHIO currently offering any rent specials?
8537 ST CASHIO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 ST CASHIO pet-friendly?
Yes, 8537 ST CASHIO is pet friendly.
Does 8537 ST CASHIO offer parking?
Yes, 8537 ST CASHIO offers parking.
Does 8537 ST CASHIO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8537 ST CASHIO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 ST CASHIO have a pool?
No, 8537 ST CASHIO does not have a pool.
Does 8537 ST CASHIO have accessible units?
No, 8537 ST CASHIO does not have accessible units.
Does 8537 ST CASHIO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8537 ST CASHIO has units with dishwashers.

