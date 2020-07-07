All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

853 W.43rd Pl

853 W 43rd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

853 W 43rd Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 1- bath Back House located near Downtown L.A.

Home has been renovated and features:
-New paint throughout
-New Tile flooring throughout
-New dual pane vinyl windows
-Modern kitchen with new cabinets, floating shelves and Granite kitchen counter tops with breakfast bar
-Bright, open floor plan
-Spacious living room with Air Conditioning and Heating
-Ceiling Fans in living room and bedrooms (3 total)
-Long Laundry room with Washer and Dryer hookups for your convenience
-Lovely front porch
-Owner pays for Water and Trash
-No Parking (street parking only)
*One small pet is allowed (under 25 pounds) with additional deposit/fees
**4 people max**

Amenities

Laundry Hookups
A/C
Heater
Front Porch
Water and Trash
New Tile Floors
New Windows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 W.43rd Pl have any available units?
853 W.43rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 W.43rd Pl have?
Some of 853 W.43rd Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 W.43rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
853 W.43rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 W.43rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 W.43rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 853 W.43rd Pl offer parking?
No, 853 W.43rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 853 W.43rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 W.43rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 W.43rd Pl have a pool?
No, 853 W.43rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 853 W.43rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 853 W.43rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 853 W.43rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 W.43rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

