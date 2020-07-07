853 W.43rd Pl

Amenities
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 1- bath Back House located near Downtown L.A.
Home has been renovated and features:
-New paint throughout
-New Tile flooring throughout
-New dual pane vinyl windows
-Modern kitchen with new cabinets, floating shelves and Granite kitchen counter tops with breakfast bar
-Bright, open floor plan
-Spacious living room with Air Conditioning and Heating
-Ceiling Fans in living room and bedrooms (3 total)
-Long Laundry room with Washer and Dryer hookups for your convenience
-Lovely front porch
-Owner pays for Water and Trash
-No Parking (street parking only)
*One small pet is allowed (under 25 pounds) with additional deposit/fees
**4 people max**
