853 W.43rd Pl

Beautiful 2-bedroom, 1- bath Back House located near Downtown L.A.



Home has been renovated and features:

-New paint throughout

-New Tile flooring throughout

-New dual pane vinyl windows

-Modern kitchen with new cabinets, floating shelves and Granite kitchen counter tops with breakfast bar

-Bright, open floor plan

-Spacious living room with Air Conditioning and Heating

-Ceiling Fans in living room and bedrooms (3 total)

-Long Laundry room with Washer and Dryer hookups for your convenience

-Lovely front porch

-Owner pays for Water and Trash

-No Parking (street parking only)

*One small pet is allowed (under 25 pounds) with additional deposit/fees

**4 people max**



