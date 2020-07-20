8520 Morningstar Lane

Amenities

If you are searching for a modern, upgraded home in a desirable area, then here is the home you have been looking for. Located in a coveted area of Canoga Park on a private cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom, 4 bath house with a loft provides the perfect leasing opportunity. Upon entering, you are immediately aware of the open floor plan. The living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, is also wired for your wall mounted television, as well as Built-In Polk Audio Surround Sound in Living Room and Loft. The kitchen features GE Cafe Series Stainless Steel Appliances with 5 Burner Stove with Double and Convection Ovens, Speedcook Technology Microwave w/ Convection Oven, French Door Refrigerator, Granite, Soft Close Drawers, Walk-In Pantry and Bar/Buffet. There is also a Kitchen Island which is the perfect setting for informal gatherings. The Master Retreat with Vaulted-Ceilings, Walk-In Closet and En-Suite Bathroom w/ His and Her Sinks is the Perfect Hide-Away. Upgraded throughout with an emphasis on energy efficiency. The attic with Radiant Roof Barrier, Dual Pane Windows, Nest Thermostat, a High Efficiency HVAC, and High Efficiency Interior/Exterior LED Lighting all combine to provide comfort at a savings. The Rear yard with Custom Hardscaping features an Outdoor Kitchen w/ 4 Burner Grill, 2 Burner Stove, Beverage Fridge and Sink. Large Pergola W/ Fan, Fire Pit & Waterfall Combo w/ Built-In Bench Seating, and Tropical Landscaping with Fruit Trees. Call Robert (818) 694-6931