All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8520 Morningstar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8520 Morningstar Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8520 Morningstar Lane

8520 Morningstar Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8520 Morningstar Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
If you are searching for a modern, upgraded home in a desirable area, then here is the home you have been looking for. Located in a coveted area of Canoga Park on a private cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom, 4 bath house with a loft provides the perfect leasing opportunity. Upon entering, you are immediately aware of the open floor plan. The living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, is also wired for your wall mounted television, as well as Built-In Polk Audio Surround Sound in Living Room and Loft. The kitchen features GE Cafe Series Stainless Steel Appliances with 5 Burner Stove with Double and Convection Ovens, Speedcook Technology Microwave w/ Convection Oven, French Door Refrigerator, Granite, Soft Close Drawers, Walk-In Pantry and Bar/Buffet. There is also a Kitchen Island which is the perfect setting for informal gatherings. The Master Retreat with Vaulted-Ceilings, Walk-In Closet and En-Suite Bathroom w/ His and Her Sinks is the Perfect Hide-Away. Upgraded throughout with an emphasis on energy efficiency. The attic with Radiant Roof Barrier, Dual Pane Windows, Nest Thermostat, a High Efficiency HVAC, and High Efficiency Interior/Exterior LED Lighting all combine to provide comfort at a savings. The Rear yard with Custom Hardscaping features an Outdoor Kitchen w/ 4 Burner Grill, 2 Burner Stove, Beverage Fridge and Sink. Large Pergola W/ Fan, Fire Pit & Waterfall Combo w/ Built-In Bench Seating, and Tropical Landscaping with Fruit Trees. Call Robert (818) 694-6931

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Morningstar Lane have any available units?
8520 Morningstar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 Morningstar Lane have?
Some of 8520 Morningstar Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Morningstar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Morningstar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Morningstar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8520 Morningstar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8520 Morningstar Lane offer parking?
No, 8520 Morningstar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8520 Morningstar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 Morningstar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Morningstar Lane have a pool?
No, 8520 Morningstar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8520 Morningstar Lane have accessible units?
No, 8520 Morningstar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Morningstar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 Morningstar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College