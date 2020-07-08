All apartments in Los Angeles
852 N Genesee Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM

852 N Genesee Avenue

852 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

852 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Located in one of L.A.'s most sought after neighborhoods and surrounded by many stunning new construction homes. This newly built modern farmhouse blends traditional East Coast charm with the highest caliber of Modern finishes. Situated moments from the Vibrent location of Melrose, , Custom Chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and the highest quality of stones. Your own private home theater and wine cellar. Living room that opens to a beautiful court-yard and family room that opens to the backyard through floor-to-ceiling pocket doors creating the perfect indoor-outdoor entertaining style living. Its 5 bedrooms include the second-floor master with a private balcony, showroom closet and a stunning master bath. Outside, the backyard boasts privacy-enhancing hedges, a pool, spa and fire pit. Out front, a 2-car garage is accessible from a gated driveway. State of the art Smart Home with the highest materials and finishes. West Hollywood's restaurants and shopping streets, minutes from Beverly Hills, Melrose Place and the grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 N Genesee Avenue have any available units?
852 N Genesee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 N Genesee Avenue have?
Some of 852 N Genesee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 N Genesee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
852 N Genesee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 N Genesee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 852 N Genesee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 852 N Genesee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 852 N Genesee Avenue offers parking.
Does 852 N Genesee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 N Genesee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 N Genesee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 852 N Genesee Avenue has a pool.
Does 852 N Genesee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 852 N Genesee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 852 N Genesee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 N Genesee Avenue has units with dishwashers.

