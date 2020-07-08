852 N Genesee Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction

Located in one of L.A.'s most sought after neighborhoods and surrounded by many stunning new construction homes. This newly built modern farmhouse blends traditional East Coast charm with the highest caliber of Modern finishes. Situated moments from the Vibrent location of Melrose, , Custom Chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and the highest quality of stones. Your own private home theater and wine cellar. Living room that opens to a beautiful court-yard and family room that opens to the backyard through floor-to-ceiling pocket doors creating the perfect indoor-outdoor entertaining style living. Its 5 bedrooms include the second-floor master with a private balcony, showroom closet and a stunning master bath. Outside, the backyard boasts privacy-enhancing hedges, a pool, spa and fire pit. Out front, a 2-car garage is accessible from a gated driveway. State of the art Smart Home with the highest materials and finishes. West Hollywood's restaurants and shopping streets, minutes from Beverly Hills, Melrose Place and the grove.