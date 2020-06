Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Possibly the lowest priced one BR Apt in the area. Lower Unit in a 6 Unit Complex. Wood flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with double sinks, stove and refrigerator. Washer & Dryer hook up in utility room. Nice full bath and back yard. Close to local shops, transportation and places for entertainment. Located adjacent to Beverly Hills with short Drive to Freeway 10, Westwood, Century City Mall, Cedars Sinai Hospital.