850 North CROFT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely well located condominium for rent in West Hollwood 2 blocks south of Santa Monica Blvd just around the corner from popular restaurants and shops on Melrose, and nightlife on La Cienega blvd. This condo features wrap around granite countertops fully loaded with stainless steel appliances. Large living room leads outside to a sizable patio space perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom en-suite w/ walk in closet space. Central A/C and heating. Tons of natural light at all times of the day. Unit faces North on quiet street. Newer building built in 2003. Garage parking with 2 parking spaces and guest spots w/ additional storage space.