Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

850 North CROFT Avenue

850 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

850 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely well located condominium for rent in West Hollwood 2 blocks south of Santa Monica Blvd just around the corner from popular restaurants and shops on Melrose, and nightlife on La Cienega blvd. This condo features wrap around granite countertops fully loaded with stainless steel appliances. Large living room leads outside to a sizable patio space perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom en-suite w/ walk in closet space. Central A/C and heating. Tons of natural light at all times of the day. Unit faces North on quiet street. Newer building built in 2003. Garage parking with 2 parking spaces and guest spots w/ additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
850 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 850 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
850 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 850 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 850 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 850 North CROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 850 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 North CROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 850 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 850 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 850 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 850 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
