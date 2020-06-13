849 N Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Charming designer house/duplex on tree lined street. The 6,239 sqft lot currently holds a 2 bedroom, 2 bath main house and a 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house, plus detached finished garage suitable for a studio space.

This private residence is in the process of full remodeling. Tenant will get newer hardwood flrs., woodburning fireplace in the living room, formal dining, chef's kitchen w/top quality appliances. New plumbing & electric. Large landscaped yard, grassy area, mature trees.

Centrally located to West Hollywood and Downtown LA. Within 3 miles to 101 freeway, Metro Red Line, Paramount Pictures and new offices of Netflix, providing the ultimate commuting experience. Enjoy strolling the Sunset Strip, live music at the Bowl, hiking at Runyon and views of the hills.