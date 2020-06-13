All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

849 N Vista

849 North Vista Street · (818) 371-1665
Location

849 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1534 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming designer house/duplex on tree lined street. The 6,239 sqft lot currently holds a 2 bedroom, 2 bath main house and a 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house, plus detached finished garage suitable for a studio space.
This private residence is in the process of full remodeling. Tenant will get newer hardwood flrs., woodburning fireplace in the living room, formal dining, chef's kitchen w/top quality appliances. New plumbing & electric. Large landscaped yard, grassy area, mature trees.
Centrally located to West Hollywood and Downtown LA. Within 3 miles to 101 freeway, Metro Red Line, Paramount Pictures and new offices of Netflix, providing the ultimate commuting experience. Enjoy strolling the Sunset Strip, live music at the Bowl, hiking at Runyon and views of the hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 N Vista have any available units?
849 N Vista has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 N Vista have?
Some of 849 N Vista's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 N Vista currently offering any rent specials?
849 N Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 N Vista pet-friendly?
No, 849 N Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 849 N Vista offer parking?
Yes, 849 N Vista does offer parking.
Does 849 N Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 N Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 N Vista have a pool?
No, 849 N Vista does not have a pool.
Does 849 N Vista have accessible units?
No, 849 N Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 849 N Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 N Vista has units with dishwashers.
