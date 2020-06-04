All apartments in Los Angeles
846 SUPERBA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

846 SUPERBA Avenue

846 Superba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

846 Superba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique Venice Craftsman 3BR+2.5BA home for lease furnished or unfurnished. Open floor plan, spacious living & dining rooms with vintage details, moldings, fireplace & original hardwood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen opens to landscaped backyard with fire feature, built-in seating & finished 2 car garage/office with 1/2 BA. Upstairs, spacious/private master suite has high ceilings, his & her's walk-in closets and master bath with heated floors. Located in the walk street area of Venice, close to Abbot Kinney cafes, shops & the BEACH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 SUPERBA Avenue have any available units?
846 SUPERBA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 SUPERBA Avenue have?
Some of 846 SUPERBA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 SUPERBA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
846 SUPERBA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 SUPERBA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 846 SUPERBA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 846 SUPERBA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 846 SUPERBA Avenue offers parking.
Does 846 SUPERBA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 SUPERBA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 SUPERBA Avenue have a pool?
No, 846 SUPERBA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 846 SUPERBA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 846 SUPERBA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 846 SUPERBA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 SUPERBA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
