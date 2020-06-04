846 SUPERBA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Unique Venice Craftsman 3BR+2.5BA home for lease furnished or unfurnished. Open floor plan, spacious living & dining rooms with vintage details, moldings, fireplace & original hardwood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen opens to landscaped backyard with fire feature, built-in seating & finished 2 car garage/office with 1/2 BA. Upstairs, spacious/private master suite has high ceilings, his & her's walk-in closets and master bath with heated floors. Located in the walk street area of Venice, close to Abbot Kinney cafes, shops & the BEACH!