846 S. Sherbourne Drive

Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor apartment in Beautiful triplex adjacent Beverly Hills. Walking distrance to shops and parks and public transportation.

Apartement comes with all amenities ie recessed lighting in Living Room, Hallway, Kitchen,

Bathroom and Bedrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Dining Room has beautiful designer chandelier. Living Room has decorative fireplace mantel with Wall Sconces.

Hardwood floors throughout.

Kitchen comes with Double Door Refrigerator, Stove, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Stack Washer/Dryer in Laundry off Kitchen.

Bathroom in Travertine with 3 x 5 shower with seat. Everything very designer quality.

Front and Rear entrance to unit.

Off street parking.

Unique and beautiful property! Closes thing to a single family residence!

Non-smoking building.