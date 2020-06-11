8457 Tampa Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Open house on Sat, 5/4/19 from 10:45am-12:30pm - MUST SEE! (8457 Tampa) - Single-story Northridge home w/so much to offer! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF; living room; formal dining area; kitchen w/newer appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath + walk-in closet; brand new wood flooring throughout; central heat + air; washer + dryer hook-ups; brand new water heater; backyard w/patio; 1 parking space w/alley access; central location + close to CSUN; sorry, no pets allowed; please note - this property has a guest house in the back (separated by fence); tenants will split gas + water bill 70/30 w/guest house. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4765796)