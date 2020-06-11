All apartments in Los Angeles
8457 Tampa Ave.

8457 Tampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8457 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Open house on Sat, 5/4/19 from 10:45am-12:30pm - MUST SEE! (8457 Tampa) - Single-story Northridge home w/so much to offer! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF; living room; formal dining area; kitchen w/newer appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath + walk-in closet; brand new wood flooring throughout; central heat + air; washer + dryer hook-ups; brand new water heater; backyard w/patio; 1 parking space w/alley access; central location + close to CSUN; sorry, no pets allowed; please note - this property has a guest house in the back (separated by fence); tenants will split gas + water bill 70/30 w/guest house. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8457 Tampa Ave. have any available units?
8457 Tampa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8457 Tampa Ave. have?
Some of 8457 Tampa Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8457 Tampa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8457 Tampa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8457 Tampa Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8457 Tampa Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8457 Tampa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8457 Tampa Ave. offers parking.
Does 8457 Tampa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8457 Tampa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8457 Tampa Ave. have a pool?
No, 8457 Tampa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8457 Tampa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8457 Tampa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8457 Tampa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8457 Tampa Ave. has units with dishwashers.
