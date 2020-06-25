All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

8435 Columbus Avenue

8435 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Columbus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful large 2 story townhouse for lease! This townhouse was completely remodeled in June 2018- kitchen has quartz countertops, is equipped with all brand new appliances and has plenty of cabinet space. New hardwood flooring all throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms- master bedroom has high vaulted ceilings & a walk-in closet, beautifully remodeled 2.5 bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings in living/dinning room areas, private outdoor patio, attached 2 car garage plus guest parking, washer/dryer located in unit. Complex feels like a retreat with beautiful trees surrounded everywhere, pool is located near the unit, entire complex is gated. Available move-in date is June 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
8435 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 8435 Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8435 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8435 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Columbus Avenue offers parking.
Does 8435 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8435 Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8435 Columbus Avenue has a pool.
Does 8435 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8435 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
