8435 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful large 2 story townhouse for lease! This townhouse was completely remodeled in June 2018- kitchen has quartz countertops, is equipped with all brand new appliances and has plenty of cabinet space. New hardwood flooring all throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms- master bedroom has high vaulted ceilings & a walk-in closet, beautifully remodeled 2.5 bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings in living/dinning room areas, private outdoor patio, attached 2 car garage plus guest parking, washer/dryer located in unit. Complex feels like a retreat with beautiful trees surrounded everywhere, pool is located near the unit, entire complex is gated. Available move-in date is June 1, 2019.