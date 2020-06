Amenities

This is a furnished small studio, about 300 sfqt. In a good location: mins to LACMA, the Grove, easy access to DTLA, Westside, West Hollywood. The lease include water, power, furnished. No laundry onsite, street parking only. Small but cute pad like a "guest house" behind a large duplex. Like a Pied-a'-terre, Landlord prefer one year lease term