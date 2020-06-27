All apartments in Los Angeles
843 N Formosa Ave
843 N Formosa Ave

843 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

843 North Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to be your new home! Come visit this beautiful Duplex Apartment. Built in 1926, 843 N. Formosa Ave. is in the perfect location for nightlife and easy walking distance to anything you need. 2 blocks to La Brea Ave, 2 to Santa Monica Ave, 3 to Melrose Ave. on a great family street. 843 has the original character of a 30's Spanish Style home, complete with two-year new appliances, newly upgraded waterproof wood veneer floors, new vinyl in the kitchen, hookups available for service porch washer and gas dryer and it is completely spic and span. It has large and bright rooms with two electric fireplaces, window ac and ceiling fans. (No force air heater) The home comes with two outdoor parking places, and you can rent a small garage for storage, as well. You need to see it to really appreciate the vintage, yet modern vibe.

Owner pays water, minimal gardener

Vintage charm in a spacious upgraded 1926 duplex. Curved high ceilings, plaster walls, and mission style vibe make it unique and hipster worthy. Great family walking neighborhood with stores, restaurants, city life just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 N Formosa Ave have any available units?
843 N Formosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 N Formosa Ave have?
Some of 843 N Formosa Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 N Formosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
843 N Formosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 N Formosa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 843 N Formosa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 843 N Formosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 843 N Formosa Ave offers parking.
Does 843 N Formosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 N Formosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 N Formosa Ave have a pool?
No, 843 N Formosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 843 N Formosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 843 N Formosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 843 N Formosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 N Formosa Ave has units with dishwashers.
