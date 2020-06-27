Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to be your new home! Come visit this beautiful Duplex Apartment. Built in 1926, 843 N. Formosa Ave. is in the perfect location for nightlife and easy walking distance to anything you need. 2 blocks to La Brea Ave, 2 to Santa Monica Ave, 3 to Melrose Ave. on a great family street. 843 has the original character of a 30's Spanish Style home, complete with two-year new appliances, newly upgraded waterproof wood veneer floors, new vinyl in the kitchen, hookups available for service porch washer and gas dryer and it is completely spic and span. It has large and bright rooms with two electric fireplaces, window ac and ceiling fans. (No force air heater) The home comes with two outdoor parking places, and you can rent a small garage for storage, as well. You need to see it to really appreciate the vintage, yet modern vibe.



Owner pays water, minimal gardener



Vintage charm in a spacious upgraded 1926 duplex. Curved high ceilings, plaster walls, and mission style vibe make it unique and hipster worthy. Great family walking neighborhood with stores, restaurants, city life just steps away.