Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

8426 FLIGHT Avenue

8426 Flight Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8426 Flight Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live your Hamptons lifestyle right here in Westchester! This spacious Cape Cod sits on a coveted corner lot in Westport Heights. The impressively custom designed 2-story floorplan was built around the art of entertaining. Exquisite foyer leads to lvg rm w/ vaulted ceilings, beautifully refinished hdwd flrs & grand fireplace. The expansive kitchen offers stainless steel appl, granite counters, center island & breakfast nook. Fml dining rm is perfect for dinner parties. Oversized master ste w/ walk-in closet & French doors leading to peaceful side yard round out the 1st floor. Luxurious master bath is detailed w/ gorgeous tile & feat. a dbl sink & step down tub. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious guest bdrms, each w/ walk-in closets & ensuite full baths. Office w/ soaring ceiling & natural sunlight can be used as 4th bdrm. Detached oversized finished garage w/ loft & separate office/work area complete this masterpiece! Add'l feat. incl electric gate to driveway, dual pane wndws, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 FLIGHT Avenue have any available units?
8426 FLIGHT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8426 FLIGHT Avenue have?
Some of 8426 FLIGHT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8426 FLIGHT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8426 FLIGHT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 FLIGHT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8426 FLIGHT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8426 FLIGHT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8426 FLIGHT Avenue offers parking.
Does 8426 FLIGHT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8426 FLIGHT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 FLIGHT Avenue have a pool?
No, 8426 FLIGHT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8426 FLIGHT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8426 FLIGHT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 FLIGHT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8426 FLIGHT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

