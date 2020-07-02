8426 FLIGHT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live your Hamptons lifestyle right here in Westchester! This spacious Cape Cod sits on a coveted corner lot in Westport Heights. The impressively custom designed 2-story floorplan was built around the art of entertaining. Exquisite foyer leads to lvg rm w/ vaulted ceilings, beautifully refinished hdwd flrs & grand fireplace. The expansive kitchen offers stainless steel appl, granite counters, center island & breakfast nook. Fml dining rm is perfect for dinner parties. Oversized master ste w/ walk-in closet & French doors leading to peaceful side yard round out the 1st floor. Luxurious master bath is detailed w/ gorgeous tile & feat. a dbl sink & step down tub. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious guest bdrms, each w/ walk-in closets & ensuite full baths. Office w/ soaring ceiling & natural sunlight can be used as 4th bdrm. Detached oversized finished garage w/ loft & separate office/work area complete this masterpiece! Add'l feat. incl electric gate to driveway, dual pane wndws, & more.