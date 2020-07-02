8426 FLIGHT Avenue

Amenities
Live your Hamptons lifestyle right here in Westchester! This spacious Cape Cod sits on a coveted corner lot in Westport Heights. The impressively custom designed 2-story floorplan was built around the art of entertaining. Exquisite foyer leads to lvg rm w/ vaulted ceilings, beautifully refinished hdwd flrs & grand fireplace. The expansive kitchen offers stainless steel appl, granite counters, center island & breakfast nook. Fml dining rm is perfect for dinner parties. Oversized master ste w/ walk-in closet & French doors leading to peaceful side yard round out the 1st floor. Luxurious master bath is detailed w/ gorgeous tile & feat. a dbl sink & step down tub. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious guest bdrms, each w/ walk-in closets & ensuite full baths. Office w/ soaring ceiling & natural sunlight can be used as 4th bdrm. Detached oversized finished garage w/ loft & separate office/work area complete this masterpiece! Add'l feat. incl electric gate to driveway, dual pane wndws, & more.