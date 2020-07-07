All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

842 South OGDEN Drive

842 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

842 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
All new totally re-done contemporary style home with an open layout. Main level consists of an office, dining room, large living area, powder room, open kitchen and sliding glass door access to a beautiful covered patio. Upstairs consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enjoy a master suite with a bright full bath, balcony and a spacious closet. Grassy covered front yard wraps around to meet a spacious cozy backyard with a pool and lounge area. Can park 4 cars on the driveway. Conveniently located by the LACMA museum and Wilshire restaurants & shoppes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
842 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 South OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 842 South OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
842 South OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 842 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 842 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 842 South OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 842 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 South OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 842 South OGDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 842 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 842 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 842 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 South OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

