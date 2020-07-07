842 South OGDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

All new totally re-done contemporary style home with an open layout. Main level consists of an office, dining room, large living area, powder room, open kitchen and sliding glass door access to a beautiful covered patio. Upstairs consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enjoy a master suite with a bright full bath, balcony and a spacious closet. Grassy covered front yard wraps around to meet a spacious cozy backyard with a pool and lounge area. Can park 4 cars on the driveway. Conveniently located by the LACMA museum and Wilshire restaurants & shoppes.