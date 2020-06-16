842 Radcliffe Ave.

Amenities

Great Home for Lease in Prestigious Pacific Palisades - Fantastic home in prestigious Pacific Palisades perfect for a family. Very private and large front yard and backyard. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen features newer dishwasher, stove/cook-top, washer/dryer, and door leading out to backyard. Convenient in-town location next to multiple grocery stores, shopping, eateries, and parks. Stroll to the famous Will Rogers State Beach or and Temescal Hiking Trails. Gardener paid by Landlord.



No Cats Allowed



