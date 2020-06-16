All apartments in Los Angeles
842 Radcliffe Ave.
842 Radcliffe Ave.

842 Radcliffe Avenue · (310) 400-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 842 Radcliffe Ave. · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Home for Lease in Prestigious Pacific Palisades - Fantastic home in prestigious Pacific Palisades perfect for a family. Very private and large front yard and backyard. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen features newer dishwasher, stove/cook-top, washer/dryer, and door leading out to backyard. Convenient in-town location next to multiple grocery stores, shopping, eateries, and parks. Stroll to the famous Will Rogers State Beach or and Temescal Hiking Trails. Gardener paid by Landlord.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2371816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Radcliffe Ave. have any available units?
842 Radcliffe Ave. has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 Radcliffe Ave. have?
Some of 842 Radcliffe Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Radcliffe Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
842 Radcliffe Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Radcliffe Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Radcliffe Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 842 Radcliffe Ave. offer parking?
No, 842 Radcliffe Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 842 Radcliffe Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Radcliffe Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Radcliffe Ave. have a pool?
No, 842 Radcliffe Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 842 Radcliffe Ave. have accessible units?
No, 842 Radcliffe Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Radcliffe Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 Radcliffe Ave. has units with dishwashers.
