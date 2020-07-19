842 N Genesee Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Available 10/01/20 Renovated unit part of a side-by-side duplex features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with natural hardwood floors and Central Air. The spacious living room has an open floor plan with dining area. Includes a BONUS Auxiliary room which can be used as an office, gym, or storage space.



All appliances are included, refrigerator and your own front loading washer/dryer. Grassy backyard and front yard is private and serene with lush trees.



Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and parks. Truly, a place to call home!



Call or email for showings and questions. Easy to show.



(RLNE5914500)