842 N Genesee Ave
842 N Genesee Ave

842 North Genesee Avenue · (310) 435-9876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4995 · Avail. Oct 1

$4,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Available 10/01/20 Renovated unit part of a side-by-side duplex features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with natural hardwood floors and Central Air. The spacious living room has an open floor plan with dining area. Includes a BONUS Auxiliary room which can be used as an office, gym, or storage space.

All appliances are included, refrigerator and your own front loading washer/dryer. Grassy backyard and front yard is private and serene with lush trees.

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and parks. Truly, a place to call home!

Call or email for showings and questions. Easy to show.

(RLNE5914500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 N Genesee Ave have any available units?
842 N Genesee Ave has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 N Genesee Ave have?
Some of 842 N Genesee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 N Genesee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
842 N Genesee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 N Genesee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 N Genesee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 842 N Genesee Ave offer parking?
No, 842 N Genesee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 842 N Genesee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 N Genesee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 N Genesee Ave have a pool?
No, 842 N Genesee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 842 N Genesee Ave have accessible units?
No, 842 N Genesee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 842 N Genesee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 N Genesee Ave has units with dishwashers.
