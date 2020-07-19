842 N Genesee Ave

Amenities
Available 10/01/20 Renovated unit part of a side-by-side duplex features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with natural hardwood floors and Central Air. The spacious living room has an open floor plan with dining area. Includes a BONUS Auxiliary room which can be used as an office, gym, or storage space.
All appliances are included, refrigerator and your own front loading washer/dryer. Grassy backyard and front yard is private and serene with lush trees.
Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and parks. Truly, a place to call home!
Call or email for showings and questions. Easy to show.
(RLNE5914500)