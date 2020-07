Amenities

This lovely and bright duplex townhouse style is located near the beach in a desirable area of Westchester. It is a three bedroom and two bath home approximately 1300 SF. Living area. Washer and dryer hookup in the unit Beautiful curb appeal. It has a one car garage, patio area and fenced yard. A nice sized community pool. MUST SEE!!!