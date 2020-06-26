8416 Burnet Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this REMODELED 2 BD 2 BA apartment in North Hills! Enjoy NEW paint, NEW laminate flooring throughout, wall AC, and a exclusive patio. Kitchen features bright cabinets, sleek new quartz counter tops, NEW stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and stove. Unit includes a designated laundry room! Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Master bedroom features a en-suite bathroom .Convenient to Gol Soccer complex, Canyon Plaza Shopping Center, American Film Institute, Griffith Observatory, Universal Studios, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Noble Avenue Elementary, Vista Middle school, Cal Burke High School,5 FWY, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!