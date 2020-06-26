All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

8416 Burnet Avenue

8416 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this REMODELED 2 BD 2 BA apartment in North Hills! Enjoy NEW paint, NEW laminate flooring throughout, wall AC, and a exclusive patio. Kitchen features bright cabinets, sleek new quartz counter tops, NEW stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and stove. Unit includes a designated laundry room! Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Master bedroom features a en-suite bathroom .Convenient to Gol Soccer complex, Canyon Plaza Shopping Center, American Film Institute, Griffith Observatory, Universal Studios, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Noble Avenue Elementary, Vista Middle school, Cal Burke High School,5 FWY, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
8416 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 Burnet Avenue have?
Some of 8416 Burnet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8416 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8416 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8416 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 8416 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 Burnet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 8416 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8416 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8416 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 Burnet Avenue has units with dishwashers.
