Los Angeles, CA
8413 Lilienthal Ave
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

8413 Lilienthal Ave

8413 Lilienthal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8413 Lilienthal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This light-filled studio is cozy and modern. Recently remodeled features include an updated bathtub and additional closet and storage spaces. You are just minutes away from Trader Joes and more shopping and dining in Westchester. And its a short ride to LMU, LAX, Culver City, Playa del Rey and Playa Vista beaches, and highway 405. Surrounded by beautiful bluffs and the ocean, this charming oasis is the perfect retreat.

Amenities Include:

* Hardwood Floors
* Heating
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* On-Site Laundry

*Take a look around and feast your eyes on the incredible artworks by Will Munford. Will calls Jackson, WY home and often incorporates that landscape into his ethereal watercolors. For this project, Will honed in on some SoCal vibes and painted iconic LA scenes. We hope youre as stoked on these original pieces as we are!www.instagram.com/willmunford.creative

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Lilienthal Ave have any available units?
8413 Lilienthal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Lilienthal Ave have?
Some of 8413 Lilienthal Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Lilienthal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Lilienthal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Lilienthal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Lilienthal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8413 Lilienthal Ave offer parking?
No, 8413 Lilienthal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8413 Lilienthal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Lilienthal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Lilienthal Ave have a pool?
No, 8413 Lilienthal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Lilienthal Ave have accessible units?
No, 8413 Lilienthal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Lilienthal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Lilienthal Ave has units with dishwashers.
