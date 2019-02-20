8413 Lilienthal Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This light-filled studio is cozy and modern. Recently remodeled features include an updated bathtub and additional closet and storage spaces. You are just minutes away from Trader Joes and more shopping and dining in Westchester. And its a short ride to LMU, LAX, Culver City, Playa del Rey and Playa Vista beaches, and highway 405. Surrounded by beautiful bluffs and the ocean, this charming oasis is the perfect retreat.



Amenities Include:



* Hardwood Floors

* Heating

* Refrigerator

* Dishwasher

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* On-Site Laundry



*Take a look around and feast your eyes on the incredible artworks by Will Munford. Will calls Jackson, WY home and often incorporates that landscape into his ethereal watercolors. For this project, Will honed in on some SoCal vibes and painted iconic LA scenes. We hope youre as stoked on these original pieces as we are!www.instagram.com/willmunford.creative