8412 Starkland Avenue

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Recently remodeled two story pool home in serene west hills neighborhood. Enter through the double door entry to be greeted by new double pane windows, laminate wood flooring and LED lighting throughout. Step-down living room with marble faced fireplace adjacent to the kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar, all new top of the line Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and pantry. Downstairs is also home to the master bedroom with ample double closet, plantation shutters that afford plenty of natural light and an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities which also serves as the guest bathroom. Head upstairs to the remaining three bedrooms with their own reach in mirrored closets and views from each room. The private backyard boasts a pool, water feature, viewing deck and plenty of space left over to entertain. The two car garage has a separate entrance to the home which leads into the laundry/utility room just off the kitchen with extra storage space and another exit to the backyard. Just minutes away from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Owner pays for gardener and pool maintenance.