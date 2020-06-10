All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

8412 Starkland Avenue

8412 Starkland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8412 Starkland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Recently remodeled two story pool home in serene west hills neighborhood. Enter through the double door entry to be greeted by new double pane windows, laminate wood flooring and LED lighting throughout. Step-down living room with marble faced fireplace adjacent to the kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar, all new top of the line Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and pantry. Downstairs is also home to the master bedroom with ample double closet, plantation shutters that afford plenty of natural light and an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities which also serves as the guest bathroom. Head upstairs to the remaining three bedrooms with their own reach in mirrored closets and views from each room. The private backyard boasts a pool, water feature, viewing deck and plenty of space left over to entertain. The two car garage has a separate entrance to the home which leads into the laundry/utility room just off the kitchen with extra storage space and another exit to the backyard. Just minutes away from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Owner pays for gardener and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 Starkland Avenue have any available units?
8412 Starkland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8412 Starkland Avenue have?
Some of 8412 Starkland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 Starkland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Starkland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Starkland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8412 Starkland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8412 Starkland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8412 Starkland Avenue offers parking.
Does 8412 Starkland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 Starkland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Starkland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8412 Starkland Avenue has a pool.
Does 8412 Starkland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8412 Starkland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Starkland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8412 Starkland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
