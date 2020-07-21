All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

8412 Blackburn Ave

8412 Blackburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8412 Blackburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
PLEASE READ ENTIRELY: This beautiful, recently built 3 story Town Home in Beverly Grove has 2 bedrooms for rent with one being on its own floor. Utilities which include top tier internet, cable TV, smart home system, electricity, water, sewer, and gas will be all included for an additional flat utility fee of $300 per month. Each room includes a parking spot in the garage as well. You have access to the entire home and nothing is off limits except for the other tenant's bedrooms. There is laundry inside the unit. As you can see from the pictures, there is a beautiful rooftop balcony which is currently being upgraded and has beautiful views of all of Los Angeles. We've even heard there are celebrities who live in the complex! The 1st bedroom for $2,500 is on the 1st floor right next to the garage for parking. There is a bathroom connected to the room alongside a closet. This room includes a parking space in the garage. This room will have a bed and a dresser already in it if you are interested. The 2nd bedroom for $3,000 is on the 3rd floor with easy access to the rooftop patio. It has its own bathroom and walk in closet. This room includes a parking space in the garage. This room will have a bed and a dresser already in it if you are interested. To be considered, credit score must be above 650. You must have no prior evictions or bankruptcies in the last 10 years. If you'd like to view these bedrooms please setup a self viewing here on Rently at any time. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 Blackburn Ave have any available units?
8412 Blackburn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8412 Blackburn Ave have?
Some of 8412 Blackburn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 Blackburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Blackburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Blackburn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8412 Blackburn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8412 Blackburn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8412 Blackburn Ave offers parking.
Does 8412 Blackburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 Blackburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Blackburn Ave have a pool?
No, 8412 Blackburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8412 Blackburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 8412 Blackburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Blackburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8412 Blackburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
