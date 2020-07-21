8412 Blackburn Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

PLEASE READ ENTIRELY: This beautiful, recently built 3 story Town Home in Beverly Grove has 2 bedrooms for rent with one being on its own floor. Utilities which include top tier internet, cable TV, smart home system, electricity, water, sewer, and gas will be all included for an additional flat utility fee of $300 per month. Each room includes a parking spot in the garage as well. You have access to the entire home and nothing is off limits except for the other tenant's bedrooms. There is laundry inside the unit. As you can see from the pictures, there is a beautiful rooftop balcony which is currently being upgraded and has beautiful views of all of Los Angeles. We've even heard there are celebrities who live in the complex! The 1st bedroom for $2,500 is on the 1st floor right next to the garage for parking. There is a bathroom connected to the room alongside a closet. This room includes a parking space in the garage. This room will have a bed and a dresser already in it if you are interested. The 2nd bedroom for $3,000 is on the 3rd floor with easy access to the rooftop patio. It has its own bathroom and walk in closet. This room includes a parking space in the garage. This room will have a bed and a dresser already in it if you are interested. To be considered, credit score must be above 650. You must have no prior evictions or bankruptcies in the last 10 years. If you'd like to view these bedrooms please setup a self viewing here on Rently at any time. Contact for details.