Los Angeles, CA
8401 GRAND VIEW Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:47 PM

8401 GRAND VIEW Drive

8401 W Grand View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8401 W Grand View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Laurel Canyon architectural stunner! This wonderful home has an amazing floor plan for entertaining day or night, the quiet street and serenity of being perched on a hill top, surrounded by trees, makes for a peaceful vibe to relax or be creative. It has a 3 car garage, additional parking in front and plenty of storage. The brand new RTI Home Automation system controls your Nest, Sonos, Lutron lighting and theatre, allows you to live comfortably while home or away. The use of natural wood complimented by floor to ceiling windows throughout, allows an abundance of light, giving you the feeling of living privately in the clouds. Located in Wonderland Elementary School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive have any available units?
8401 GRAND VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8401 GRAND VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8401 GRAND VIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
