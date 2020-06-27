8401 GRAND VIEW Drive

Amenities

Laurel Canyon architectural stunner! This wonderful home has an amazing floor plan for entertaining day or night, the quiet street and serenity of being perched on a hill top, surrounded by trees, makes for a peaceful vibe to relax or be creative. It has a 3 car garage, additional parking in front and plenty of storage. The brand new RTI Home Automation system controls your Nest, Sonos, Lutron lighting and theatre, allows you to live comfortably while home or away. The use of natural wood complimented by floor to ceiling windows throughout, allows an abundance of light, giving you the feeling of living privately in the clouds. Located in Wonderland Elementary School District.