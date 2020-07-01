All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

8400 Wystone Avenue

8400 Wystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8400 Wystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northridge - This property is located in a nice and quiet area!! Home has been remodeled and upgraded. Hard surface flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen with solid counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms including one separate room with own bath for privacy. Living area is large with dining area and fire place. Very light and open, newer kitchen cabinets with newer appliances of oven, cook top, micro wave, dishwasher, and plumbing fixtures. Central air conditioning and heating unit. Garage with direct access to living area, and inside laundry room. Backyard has patio, weekly gardener services included. LOCATION BENEFITS Many Nearby Restaurants, markets, and schools and easy access to 101. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available Now. No smoking please.

(RLNE5209957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 Wystone Avenue have any available units?
8400 Wystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 Wystone Avenue have?
Some of 8400 Wystone Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Wystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Wystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Wystone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8400 Wystone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8400 Wystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8400 Wystone Avenue offers parking.
Does 8400 Wystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 Wystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Wystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 8400 Wystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8400 Wystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8400 Wystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 Wystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8400 Wystone Avenue has units with dishwashers.

