8400 Wystone Avenue

Single story 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northridge - This property is located in a nice and quiet area!! Home has been remodeled and upgraded. Hard surface flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen with solid counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms including one separate room with own bath for privacy. Living area is large with dining area and fire place. Very light and open, newer kitchen cabinets with newer appliances of oven, cook top, micro wave, dishwasher, and plumbing fixtures. Central air conditioning and heating unit. Garage with direct access to living area, and inside laundry room. Backyard has patio, weekly gardener services included. LOCATION BENEFITS Many Nearby Restaurants, markets, and schools and easy access to 101. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available Now. No smoking please.



