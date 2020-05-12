All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8400 Amigo Avenue

8400 Amigo Avenue · (310) 435-4911
Location

8400 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
IMMACULATE TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT - Property Id: 184647

IMMACULATE Two Bedroom/One Bath for Rent
New Paint, New Porcelain Tile Floors, and Countertops, Stainlesss Sink with Gooseneck Faucet, Stove, New Garbage Disposal, Three A/Cs, Vertical Blinds, New Washers/Dryers, Security Gate, Pool, THREE Car Parking, Close to Freeways, Transportation, Metro, Walk to Market, CVS, Shops, Restaurants, One Mile South of CSUN,
QUIET, MUST SEE!
Call Patrice 1(310)435-4911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184647
Property Id 184647

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5658056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 Amigo Avenue have any available units?
8400 Amigo Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 Amigo Avenue have?
Some of 8400 Amigo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Amigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Amigo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Amigo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8400 Amigo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8400 Amigo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8400 Amigo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8400 Amigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8400 Amigo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Amigo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8400 Amigo Avenue has a pool.
Does 8400 Amigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8400 Amigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 Amigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8400 Amigo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
