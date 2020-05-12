8400 Amigo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

IMMACULATE Two Bedroom/One Bath for Rent

New Paint, New Porcelain Tile Floors, and Countertops, Stainlesss Sink with Gooseneck Faucet, Stove, New Garbage Disposal, Three A/Cs, Vertical Blinds, New Washers/Dryers, Security Gate, Pool, THREE Car Parking, Close to Freeways, Transportation, Metro, Walk to Market, CVS, Shops, Restaurants, One Mile South of CSUN,

QUIET, MUST SEE!

Call Patrice 1(310)435-4911

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184647

Property Id 184647



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5658056)