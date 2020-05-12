8400 Amigo Avenue

Amenities
IMMACULATE TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT - Property Id: 184647
New Paint, New Porcelain Tile Floors, and Countertops, Stainlesss Sink with Gooseneck Faucet, Stove, New Garbage Disposal, Three A/Cs, Vertical Blinds, New Washers/Dryers, Security Gate, Pool, THREE Car Parking, Close to Freeways, Transportation, Metro, Walk to Market, CVS, Shops, Restaurants, One Mile South of CSUN,
QUIET, MUST SEE!
Call Patrice 1(310)435-4911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184647
No Pets Allowed
