840 DICKSON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location, near Beaches and Harbor, Admiralty Park, Marina Waterside shopping and Abbott Kinney! Move right in to this absolutely adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow, situated in the heart of the Oxford Triangle. It is on a beautiful tree lined street in the highly sought after Coeur d'Alene school district. The kitchen features a beautifully reconditioned O'Keefe & Merritt stove that looks like brand new. The home features an attached single car garage with a grassy front yard that is private and gated. The backyard is also gated and there is plenty of room to park 2 cars or utilize in other ways.