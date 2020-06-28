All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 840 DICKSON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
840 DICKSON Street
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

840 DICKSON Street

840 Dickson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

840 Dickson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location, near Beaches and Harbor, Admiralty Park, Marina Waterside shopping and Abbott Kinney! Move right in to this absolutely adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow, situated in the heart of the Oxford Triangle. It is on a beautiful tree lined street in the highly sought after Coeur d'Alene school district. The kitchen features a beautifully reconditioned O'Keefe & Merritt stove that looks like brand new. The home features an attached single car garage with a grassy front yard that is private and gated. The backyard is also gated and there is plenty of room to park 2 cars or utilize in other ways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 DICKSON Street have any available units?
840 DICKSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 DICKSON Street have?
Some of 840 DICKSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 DICKSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 DICKSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 DICKSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 DICKSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 840 DICKSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 840 DICKSON Street offers parking.
Does 840 DICKSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 DICKSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 DICKSON Street have a pool?
No, 840 DICKSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 DICKSON Street have accessible units?
No, 840 DICKSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 DICKSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 DICKSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College