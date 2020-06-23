840 CHEROKEE Avenue

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 01, 2015! Extended stay, turn-key, beautifully furnished garden guest house has high-beamed ceilings, gorgeous romantic Victorian fireplace, unique tile & polished concrete flooring, brand new ultra-large granite-countered kitchen, outdoor & indoor dining, comfy Teak queen-size bed with double pillow-top mattress, Teak futon couch that converts to full-size bed, newly renovated large Spanish tiled bath, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closet w customized organized design & twin-size bed, dining & breakfast areas, rugs, linens, 55" TV with all channels, WiFi, overlooking a lush private garden filled with fruit trees, flowers and herbs. It is quiet and secluded yet minutes away from the hottest clubs and bars, restaurants, studios, movie theaters, & shopping. Plentiful street parking is always easy and out front. All amenities such as dishes, pots & pans, towels included. Free washer and dryer on premises. Outdoor BBQ grills & a fire pit & covered outdoor couches.