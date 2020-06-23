All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 CHEROKEE Avenue

840 North Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

840 North Cherokee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
NOW AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 01, 2015! Extended stay, turn-key, beautifully furnished garden guest house has high-beamed ceilings, gorgeous romantic Victorian fireplace, unique tile & polished concrete flooring, brand new ultra-large granite-countered kitchen, outdoor & indoor dining, comfy Teak queen-size bed with double pillow-top mattress, Teak futon couch that converts to full-size bed, newly renovated large Spanish tiled bath, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closet w customized organized design & twin-size bed, dining & breakfast areas, rugs, linens, 55" TV with all channels, WiFi, overlooking a lush private garden filled with fruit trees, flowers and herbs. It is quiet and secluded yet minutes away from the hottest clubs and bars, restaurants, studios, movie theaters, & shopping. Plentiful street parking is always easy and out front. All amenities such as dishes, pots & pans, towels included. Free washer and dryer on premises. Outdoor BBQ grills & a fire pit & covered outdoor couches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 CHEROKEE Avenue have any available units?
840 CHEROKEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 CHEROKEE Avenue have?
Some of 840 CHEROKEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 CHEROKEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
840 CHEROKEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 CHEROKEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 840 CHEROKEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 840 CHEROKEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 840 CHEROKEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 840 CHEROKEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 CHEROKEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 CHEROKEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 840 CHEROKEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 840 CHEROKEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 840 CHEROKEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 840 CHEROKEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 CHEROKEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
