84 FREMONT Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Rarely available highly upgraded home in the exclusive gated community of Fremont Pl. Enter to the front door to a grandiose foyer with dramatic high ceilings and exquisite chandelier above makes you feel like you're entering a 5-star hotel. This home features many smart home features that can be controlled right from the easy to use Control4 system, which can control lighting, temperature, music. First floor layout features formal living room with room, dining room, library/study, gourmet kitchen, powder room, laundry room, and guest bedroom. Upstairs you will find a generously sized master suite with plenty of storage, walk in closet, dual vanity sinks and steam shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with beautiful built ins. Backyard is well spaced for entertaining complete with pool, spa, BBQ grill covered under a shady pergola and putting green. Also, there is a guest house along with 2 car garage and additional parking available under porte cochere. This is a must see!