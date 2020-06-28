All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

84 FREMONT Place

84 Fremont Pl · No Longer Available
Location

84 Fremont Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rarely available highly upgraded home in the exclusive gated community of Fremont Pl. Enter to the front door to a grandiose foyer with dramatic high ceilings and exquisite chandelier above makes you feel like you're entering a 5-star hotel. This home features many smart home features that can be controlled right from the easy to use Control4 system, which can control lighting, temperature, music. First floor layout features formal living room with room, dining room, library/study, gourmet kitchen, powder room, laundry room, and guest bedroom. Upstairs you will find a generously sized master suite with plenty of storage, walk in closet, dual vanity sinks and steam shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with beautiful built ins. Backyard is well spaced for entertaining complete with pool, spa, BBQ grill covered under a shady pergola and putting green. Also, there is a guest house along with 2 car garage and additional parking available under porte cochere. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 FREMONT Place have any available units?
84 FREMONT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 FREMONT Place have?
Some of 84 FREMONT Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 FREMONT Place currently offering any rent specials?
84 FREMONT Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 FREMONT Place pet-friendly?
No, 84 FREMONT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 84 FREMONT Place offer parking?
Yes, 84 FREMONT Place offers parking.
Does 84 FREMONT Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 FREMONT Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 FREMONT Place have a pool?
Yes, 84 FREMONT Place has a pool.
Does 84 FREMONT Place have accessible units?
No, 84 FREMONT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 84 FREMONT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 FREMONT Place has units with dishwashers.
