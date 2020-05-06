All apartments in Los Angeles
837 N. Martel Ave.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

837 N. Martel Ave.

837 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

837 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Charming Apartment Home! Walk to Melrose! - Property Id: 212537

Charming Apartment Home features spacious layout and wood flooring, large windows create a light and bright living space, fire place, large kitchen, 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom. Rarely vacant, this unit will go quickly! Walking distance to Melrose Ave., Trendy and hip neighborhood with great walkability. Nearby schools include West Hollywood Children's Academy, Yeshiva Ohr Elchonon Chabad and Melrose Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final, Trader Joe's and Festival Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include Blu Jam Cafe, Toasted And Roasted and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include The Village Idiot, E.A.K. Ramen and Blackbird Pizza Shop. 837 N Martel Ave is near Poinsettia Recreation Center, Pan Pacific Park and De Longpre Park.

OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY 12-2PM
TEXT TODAY TO CONFIRM YOUR SHOWING 818-430-7117
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212537
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 N. Martel Ave. have any available units?
837 N. Martel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 N. Martel Ave. have?
Some of 837 N. Martel Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 N. Martel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
837 N. Martel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 N. Martel Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 N. Martel Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 837 N. Martel Ave. offer parking?
No, 837 N. Martel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 837 N. Martel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 N. Martel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 N. Martel Ave. have a pool?
No, 837 N. Martel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 837 N. Martel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 837 N. Martel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 837 N. Martel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 N. Martel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

