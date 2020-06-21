837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301

Amenities

LUXURY HOLLYWOOD CONDO 2-BR/ 2-BATH w/ Central Air, Full Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, Balcony, Rooftop Common Area, PETS, 2 PARKING SPOTS! - * Villa La Pietra- a Contemporary Mediterranean-Style complex with Stylish Lobby and Inspiring Rooftop Sundeck w/ 360 degree view of the city overlooking the Hollywood Sign & Downtown Skyline

* Sun-Filled Living Room and Dining Area features High Ceiling with Crown & Base Molding, Beautiful Hardwood Floor, Decorative Gas Fireplace, Glass Sliding Door to Private Balcony

* Open Plan-Full Kitchen features Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances with Ample Cabinet and Cooking Space.

* Central Air

* Newly Carpeted Bedrooms

* Master Bedroom Walk In Closet

* Washer & Dryer

* Ample Storage and an Additional Storage Closet on Balcony.

* 2 Garage Parking Spaces

* Pets Accepted with Screening and Pet Rent & Deposit



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



