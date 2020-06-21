All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301

837 North Hudson Avenue · (310) 904-3139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

837 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
lobby
LUXURY HOLLYWOOD CONDO 2-BR/ 2-BATH w/ Central Air, Full Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, Balcony, Rooftop Common Area, PETS, 2 PARKING SPOTS! - * Villa La Pietra- a Contemporary Mediterranean-Style complex with Stylish Lobby and Inspiring Rooftop Sundeck w/ 360 degree view of the city overlooking the Hollywood Sign & Downtown Skyline
* Sun-Filled Living Room and Dining Area features High Ceiling with Crown & Base Molding, Beautiful Hardwood Floor, Decorative Gas Fireplace, Glass Sliding Door to Private Balcony
* Open Plan-Full Kitchen features Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances with Ample Cabinet and Cooking Space.
* Central Air
* Newly Carpeted Bedrooms
* Master Bedroom Walk In Closet
* Washer & Dryer
* Ample Storage and an Additional Storage Closet on Balcony.
* 2 Garage Parking Spaces
* Pets Accepted with Screening and Pet Rent & Deposit

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

(RLNE5825746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 have any available units?
837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 have?
Some of 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 does offer parking.
Does 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity