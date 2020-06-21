837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301

Amenities
LUXURY HOLLYWOOD CONDO 2-BR/ 2-BATH w/ Central Air, Full Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, Balcony, Rooftop Common Area, PETS, 2 PARKING SPOTS! - * Villa La Pietra- a Contemporary Mediterranean-Style complex with Stylish Lobby and Inspiring Rooftop Sundeck w/ 360 degree view of the city overlooking the Hollywood Sign & Downtown Skyline
* Sun-Filled Living Room and Dining Area features High Ceiling with Crown & Base Molding, Beautiful Hardwood Floor, Decorative Gas Fireplace, Glass Sliding Door to Private Balcony
* Open Plan-Full Kitchen features Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances with Ample Cabinet and Cooking Space.
* Central Air
* Newly Carpeted Bedrooms
* Master Bedroom Walk In Closet
* Washer & Dryer
* Ample Storage and an Additional Storage Closet on Balcony.
* 2 Garage Parking Spaces
* Pets Accepted with Screening and Pet Rent & Deposit
