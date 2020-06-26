8363 Denise Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This 3 Bedroom + 2 Baths home is located in a guard-gated community in the heart of West Hills with it's own private lake. Home opens up to a bright living room with high ceilings & fireplace. Great size kitchen with large counter for a breakfast area & still open to the family room. Master bedroom with it's own private bathroom. Entertainers backyard with extra large covered patio & private spa. Low maintenance front & back yard.