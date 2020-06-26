All apartments in Los Angeles
8363 Denise Lane
8363 Denise Lane

8363 Denise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8363 Denise Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This 3 Bedroom + 2 Baths home is located in a guard-gated community in the heart of West Hills with it's own private lake. Home opens up to a bright living room with high ceilings & fireplace. Great size kitchen with large counter for a breakfast area & still open to the family room. Master bedroom with it's own private bathroom. Entertainers backyard with extra large covered patio & private spa. Low maintenance front & back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8363 Denise Lane have any available units?
8363 Denise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8363 Denise Lane have?
Some of 8363 Denise Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8363 Denise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8363 Denise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8363 Denise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8363 Denise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8363 Denise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8363 Denise Lane offers parking.
Does 8363 Denise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8363 Denise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8363 Denise Lane have a pool?
No, 8363 Denise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8363 Denise Lane have accessible units?
No, 8363 Denise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8363 Denise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8363 Denise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
